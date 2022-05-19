A POWERFUL memory came to mind when Tshering Samdrup considered why he focused his postgraduate research on improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in developing countries at The University of Western Australia (UWA).
"I come from a farming family in eastern Bhutan that makes a living off a less than five acres of land," Mr Samdrup said.
"They cultivated almost everything on that small parcel of land for self consumption and sold the little surplus that remained.
"I remember my parents carrying a basket of cucumbers to sell in the nearby markets, which was hours away.
"By the end of the day, it would fetch roughly around $1.25 to $2.
"That was 30 years ago, but not much has changed in terms of access to markets."
Mr Samdrup was recently awarded the Australian Agricultural and Resource Economics Society Crawford Fund grant to assist with completing his PhD at the UWA School of Agriculture and Environment.
His thesis aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the link between foreign direct investment (FDI), contract farming and food security in developing countries.
Investment in agriculture is an important and effective strategy to enhance agricultural productivity, reduce poverty and achieve food security.
With limited funds available, Mr Samdrup said the governments of developing countries were increasingly turning to FDI to plug their investment shortfall.
"Although there is a positive relationship between FDI and economic growth, the relationship between FDI and food security is less clear," he said.
Mr Samdrup's research project includes a case study of the biggest FDI in Bhutan to date - hazelnut farming.
"The venture is intended to generate the income of smallholder farmers, help convert fallow lands into thriving orchards and help regenerate the environment," he said.
"Many Bhutanese farmers started cultivating hazelnut trees on their farms but are yet to earn steady and stable income from the nuts."
Previously working at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development in Nepal also inspired Mr Samdrup's research.
"The organisation helped farmers in the Himalayas to enhance livelihoods, improve agriculture, adapt to changing climates, and efficiently manage natural resources," he said.
"I have seen how smallholder farmers struggled to survive amidst numerous ordeals emanating from markets, policy, and climate change impacts.
"I hope my research findings help those in policy making circles to make a difference."
