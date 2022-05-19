Farm Weekly

Food security a focus for UWA School of Agriculture and Environment student

Updated May 19 2022 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
Tshering Samdrup in Dochula, Bhutan.

A POWERFUL memory came to mind when Tshering Samdrup considered why he focused his postgraduate research on improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in developing countries at The University of Western Australia (UWA).

