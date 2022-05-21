Farm Weekly
WAFarmers say WA Government the first step to get Tier 3 rail back on track

By Noel Bairstow, Corrigin Lake Grace Zone Delegate, Wafarmers Grains Section
May 21 2022 - 12:00am
The rail line between Narrogin and Kulin.

GRAINGROWERS on the Narrogin to Kulin Tier 3 rail line will have welcomed the recent announcement by the State Transport Minister Rita Saffiotti of the funding allocation of $72 million to rebuild this rail line.

