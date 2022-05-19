THE Boab Metals Ord Valley Muster will return to WA's spectacular East Kimberley next year from May 19-27 with a diverse calendar of events and experiences to showcase the best of Kununurra and the wider region.
Offering 30 plus events across the nine days, including a rodeo, dining under the stars, music and comedy, all with a distinct local flavour, the multi-award-winning Boab Metals Ord Valley Muster is the region's prime event in the national festival calendar.
Next year's Muster will mark 22 years since the popular cultural festival was born and is supported by the State government through Tourism WA's Regional Events Program, funded by Royalties for Regions.
In 2021, the Muster injected more than $5.3 million into the area and recorded its highest-ever ticket sales, with most events selling out for the first time since the festival began back in 2001.
More than 2300 people visited the region for the event last year with ticket sales increasing 64 per cent compared to the previous event, to a total of 5800 tickets sold.
"The Ord Valley Muster has become a celebration of Kununurra's art, music and culture offerings, attracting significant benefits for regional businesses," said Tourism Minister Roger Cook.
"I encourage all those considering visiting the region for the event to book tickets as soon as they're on sale and book in your accommodation and tourism activities."
"Whether it's a trip to stunning Lake Argyle or a visit to the outback town of Wyndham, there's so much to do in the East Kimberley and incredible untouched landscapes to explore." Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said this fabulous event, which started life as an outback concert. had morphed into a richly-textured festival that celebrates all that is Kimberley life.
"This festival puts the spotlight on the East Kimberley; promoting pride, ownership and unity," Ms MacTiernan said.
"It also brings home the bacon in tourism dollars - adding to economic opportunities."
