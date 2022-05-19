Farm Weekly

Ord Valley Muster returns to Kimberley, next May19-27

May 19 2022 - 2:00am
The Kimberley is a picturesque backdrop for annual Ord Valley Muster. The iconic event is back in 2023.

THE Boab Metals Ord Valley Muster will return to WA's spectacular East Kimberley next year from May 19-27 with a diverse calendar of events and experiences to showcase the best of Kununurra and the wider region.

