CBH Fertiliser brings new fertiliser storage facilities online

By Shannon Beattie
May 23 2022 - 5:00am
New facilities boost WA fertiliser storage

WITH current fertiliser pricing levels reflecting historic highs and being largely driven by global factors, CBH Fertiliser has worked to challenge input costs by setting local pricing benchmarks for shareholder benefit.

