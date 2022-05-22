Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

WA regional MPs to hold their seats in 2022 Federal Election

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
Updated May 22 2022 - 3:38am, first published 12:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson is set to be returned to his seat after Saturday's Federal election.

VOTE counting continues in the 2022 Federal Election in the wake of Saturday's Federal Election that will see Labor leader Anthony Albanese become Australia's next Prime Minister.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren O'Dea

Darren O'Dea

Farm Weekly editor

Everyone has a story to well. Tell me yours.

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.