VOTE counting continues in the 2022 Federal Election in the wake of Saturday's Federal Election that will see Labor leader Anthony Albanese become Australia's next Prime Minister.
Locally here in WA, Liberal trio Melissa Price, Rick Wilson and Nola Marino are set to defy the national trend and hold onto their seats in their large regional electorates.
Later today we will have a more in-depth breakdown of how the WA seats have gone - in the meantime here is a quick snapshot of the big three regional electorates.
DURACK
Sitting MP Melissa Price, has 53.55 per cent of the vote, two-party preferred (2PP), with 92 of the 102 polling places returned in the first preference count.
This represents a swing away from Ms Price of -11.38pc.
In 2PP, 92 of 102 polling places returned and 99.30% of the ballot papers counted.
Ms Price received 35,971 votes to Labor's Jeremiah Riley who received 31,198 votes for 46.45pc.
This represents a -9.94 away from the sitting member.
O'CONNOR
Sitting MP, Rick Wilson, Liberals, has 31,491 primary votes with 114 of the 120 polling places returned in the first preference count.
This is well ahead of Shaneane Weldon, Labor, with 19,734 of the votes.
In 2PP, 110 of 120 polling places returned and 98.53% of the ballot papers counted so far have also had a TCP count undertaken.
Mr Wilson has 56.09pc of the votes for a swing of -9.32pc against him, compared to Ms Weldon's 43.91pc.
FORREST
Sitting MP, Nola Marino, Liberals, has taken a 10.13pc negative swing in the primary votes in the Forrest contest, 58 of 61 polling places returned in the first preference count.
Ms Marino polled 30,604 votes in the primary count, compared to Labor's Bronwen English who took 20,108 votes so far and The Greens WA candidate, Christine Terrantroy, who polled 9750 primary votes.
In two candidate preferred Ms Marino has 53.78pc to Ms English who has 46.22pc, representing a 10.8pc swing to the ALP.
