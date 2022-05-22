Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

ALP Federal Election win puts the heat on WA-based live export industry

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
Updated May 22 2022 - 4:25am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal MP Melissa Price will retain her seat of Durack, despite a massive swing against her.

As Labor gets closer to taking up office and its leader Anthony Albanese prepares to become the next Australian Prime Minister, voters in regional WA are starting to ask the question - what will this mean for them?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren O'Dea

Darren O'Dea

Farm Weekly editor

Everyone has a story to well. Tell me yours.

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.