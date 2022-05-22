As Labor gets closer to taking up office and its leader Anthony Albanese prepares to become the next Australian Prime Minister, voters in regional WA are starting to ask the question - what will this mean for them?
Despite the voter backlash against the Liberals, the sitting MPs in three key WA agriculture seats who are Liberals - Melissa Price in Durack, Rick Wilson in O'Connor and Nola Marino in Forrest, look set to retain their seats.
One of the big talking points in the bush in the two final weeks of the election campaign was the future of live export.
Late in the campaign cycle, the ALP reiterated its stance on live export, but refused to put a timeframe on this decision, saying it would consult with State governments and everyone involved in the industry.
WA accounts for about 85 per cent of the live export industry that employs about 3000 people on this side of the country.
Melissa Price leads the two-party preferred count with 92 of 102 polling places return and 99.30pc of ballot papers counted so far having had a two-candidate preferred (TCP) count undertaken for the seat of Durack.
She has 53.55pc of the TCP vote to Labor's Jeremiah Riley who has 46.65pc of the vote, with a 9.94pc swing to Labor.
In Forrest, 56 of 61 polling places in the TCP have been returned and 97.93pc of the ballot papers counted so far have also had a TCP count undertaken.
At this point Nola Marino in TCP, has 53.78pc of the vote to Brownen English, Labor, who has enjoyed a 10.80pc swing her way.
In O'Connor, 110 of 120 polling places returned in TCP and 98.53pc of the ballot papers counted so far have also had a TCP count undertaken.
Rick Wilson has 56.09pc of the TCP vote to Shaneane Weldon's (Labor) 43.91pc, representing a 9.32pc swing to the Labor candidate.
In Brand, 41 of 42 polling places returned and 99.99pc of the ballot papers counted so far have also had a TCP count undertaken.
Sitting MP, Madeleine King, Labor, has 67.19pc of the vote for a 10.53pc swing, leading Peter Hudson, Liberals, at 32.18pc.
In Canning, 48 of 49 polling places returned and 99.37pc of the ballot papers counted so far have also had a TCP count undertaken.
Sitting MP, Andrew Hastie, Liberals, has 54.11pc of the TCP vote, compared to Labor's Amanda Hunt, at 45.89, representing a 7.45pc swing to Labor.
In Pearce, the seat vacated by Christian Porter, Liberals, 39 of 45 polling places returned and 98.32pc of the ballot papers counted so far have also had a TCP count undertaken.
Tracey Roberts, Labor, has 56.79pc of the TCP vote, with a 14.98pc swing in her party's favour, with Linda Aitken, Liberals, polling 40.21pc of the TCP vote.
