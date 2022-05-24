Farm Weekly
Future Drought Fund Science to Practice Forum in June

Updated May 24 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:15am
Major focus on drought resistance

DROUGHT resilience and innovation activities in Western Australia's South West agricultural region will be showcased during the coming Future Drought Fund (FDF) Science to Practice Forum.

