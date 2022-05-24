Major focus on drought resistance

DROUGHT resilience and innovation activities in Western Australia's South West agricultural region will be showcased during the coming Future Drought Fund (FDF) Science to Practice Forum.
South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (SW WA Hub) project manager Kellie-Jane Pritchard encouraged people to register for the interactive event, which is being held from June 7-9.
"This free-of-charge forum will feature the activities of Australia's eight Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hubs and highlight innovative tools and practices that can help farmers and communities to better manage their drought risks," Ms Pritchard said.
The forum will be hybrid in nature, giving people the flexibility to attend interactive online sessions or an in-person event at the Merredin Hub.
"Interested people are welcome to join the hub team at an interactive viewing of the forum being held at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Merredin Dryland Research Institute," Ms Pritchard said.
"Those who would like to attend this in-person Merredin event are encouraged to register early as numbers are limited - you can choose to attend one, two or all three days.
On the third day, the Hub and DPIRD will host a local field trip focusing on Merredin Research Facility trials relating to drought and systems resilience.
The SW WA Hub, which is led by the Grower Group Alliance, aims to improve the drought resilience and preparedness of local farmers and their communities, and to foster agricultural innovation.
FDF Science to Practice Forum presentations relevant to the SW WA agricultural region or the Hub include:
