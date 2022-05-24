A NEW format for the 22nd annual Dairy Information Day (DID) organised by Western Dairy worked well with the wet weather last Thursday.
Dardanup Hall easily accommodated 250 representatives of the local dairy industry, including dairy farmers and service providers, for the formal presentations component of the day, while marquees erected in the car park provided shelter for displays and during morning tea and lunch breaks.
In the afternoon four buses took participants out to brothers Phil and Kevin Depiazzi's nearby farm and the Boyanup farm run by Michael Twomey to hear about their farming operations.
MAL GILL attended for Farm Weekly and took these pictures.
