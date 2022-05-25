Farm Weekly

AHRI researchers discover the metabolic pathway which would be responsible for resistance to Luximax in annual ryegrass when it arrives.

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
May 25 2022
AHRI research associate Danica Goggin led the AHRI team which worked with three populations of ryegrass with reduced sensitivity to cinmethylin (Luximax).

WHILE cinmethylin (Luximax) resistance does not yet exist in ryegrass, when it does turn up, researchers have already discovered the resistance mechanism and therefore the cause of the problem, before the problem even exists.

