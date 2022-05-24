WE all like to laugh when the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) tells us there is going to be 'severe' weather and there ends up being little more than a drop of rain and a slight breeze, but over the weekend and earlier this week it appears they got it right.
With a mini tornado in Lake Grace and hail in Kulin on Sunday, plus more than 50 millimetres of rain falling around Perth in 24 hours, wild weather was experienced across the south west of the State.
Advertisement
The moment the tornado struck was timed perfectly as BoM issued a severe weather warning for much of southern WA.
According to the bureau's website, tornadoes were more common in Australia than expected with "dozens of sightings each year".
Over in Kulin, the Wheatbelt town was starting to resemble a melted winter wonderland after crushed hail from the storm made it look like the main street was blanketed in snow.
On Monday, heavy rainfall and gusty winds continued for the south-west as the deep low pressure system moved north-east.
READ MORE:
Over 24 hours, the hills surrounding Perth received more than 50mm of rain, while agricultural areas west of Wagin and Cunderdin saw totals of 20mm to 30mm.
Damaging winds, averaging 60 to 70 kilometres per hour with peak gusts to about 100 km/h were noted across most parts of the South West Land Division until Tuesday morning.
The weather system was windier than a typical front and brought weather typically only seen around twice a year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.