Wool exporters and processors deal with extended eight-week cycle

By Mal Gill
May 25 2022 - 5:00am
Western Australian wool continues to reach Chinese processors under an extended eight-week cycle work-around to overcome shipping and COVID delays, with demand driving prices for some of the finer micron fleece wools, merino cardings and the regional indicator to their highest levels in two years.

FOR the fourth week in a row, the Western Wool Centre (WWC) wool market continued to power on last week, with exporters and processors now working around logistics problems with an extended eight-week cycle.

