Elders, Serpentine representative Josh Hynes (left) was on the rail with March Chalker, Waroona, before the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale where more than 1600 cattle were offered.

A TOTAL of 1622 cattle were penned for buyers' perusal at the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale last week, with a range of weights and quality to suit different requirements.

Most of the usual volume buyers were competing, along with local stock agents, while a few graziers were also successful.

The sale average weight was 322 kilograms, down a little on the previous month's fixture.

In spite of this, the sale average price lifted by $104 to $1660.

Beef steers sold to $2502, with 725c/kg paid for lightweights which was a massive lift of 200c/kg.

Gerald and Denise Young, Yornup, enjoyed returning to the Boyanup yards after a prolonged absence. They were even more pleased to secure a pen of young beef steers.

Beef heifers also sold to higher levels when reaching $2163 and 618c/kg, to be up considerably compared to the last Elders' sale.

A few beef cross steers topped at $2026 and 582c/kg while beef steers selling appraisal made to $1450, with these mainly poddie size.

Friesian steers selling liveweight topped at $2267 and 484c/kg to be a lift of about $90 and 20c/kg.

Appraisal Friesian steers sold to $1450 while dairy poddies topped at $1390, also selling stronger.

Just two pens of first-cross unmated heifers were offered, reaching $1700.

The varying quality selection of cows and calves attracted competition, with the best making $3900.

The top-priced beef steers were in the second pen sold, eight Angus weighing 421kg from P & F Giadresco that went to Harvey Beef for $2502 and 594c/kg.

Two other pens of Giadresco steers weighing 403 and 401kg sold for $2434 and $2426 at 604c/kg.

Justine Turner, Banjup, had the able assistance of Geoff Willis, Capel, while inspecting the yarding at the Elders store sale.

In between these pens, Elders Boyanup, representative Alex Roberts bid to 600c/kg for another eight Giadresco steers weighing 415kg that cost $2490.

The opening pen of 10 steers weighing 411kg from PJ & RE Tuthill, Manjimup, went to Graeme Brown, exercising his normal order for Princess Royal Trading, Burra, South Australia, with these costing $2318 at 564c/kg.

Alcoa Farmlands then offered a run of 11 pens of Angus steers with the top-weight calves weighing 368kg going to Elders Boyanup at $2296 and 624c/kg.

John Gallop, buying for O'Meehan & Co, put together a draft of six pens of the Alcoa cattle, paying to a top of $2332 and 658c/kg.

Harvey Beef also bought four pens to a top of $2329 and 658c/kg.

Angela and Christopher Davey, Yanmah, were embarking on their first visit to a cattle sale, learning before purchasing cattle in the future.

A number pens of Angus steers sold account TH & L Gibbs, Ferguson, were shared between Elders Boyanup and Harvey Beef, with Harvey Beef paying the top of $2430 at 620c/kg for 12 steers weighing 392kg.

Elders Boyanup paid to $2345 and 630c/kg as well as other lines for up to 670c/kg.

The dearest pen of steers sold by Devereaux Corporation went to Mr Gallop for $2126 at 634c/kg.

Other top returns included steers from A & K Bashford bought by Welldon Beef, Williams for $2327 and $2361 at 626c/kg.

Two pens of Murray Grey steers from Alcoa Farmlands went to DD & EM Hutton, Witchcliffe, costing $2283 and $2348 at 648 and 650c/kg respectively.

Charolais steers weighing 355kg from PJ & BJ Tognolini, Dardanup, were bought by Welldon Beef at 626c/kg to cost $2222.

Lighter weights saw a top of 725c/kg, paid by R & R Robertson for 15 Angus weighing 208kg that returned $1512 to Bonza Farms.

A run of numerous pens of these lightweight cattle saw Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey put together seven pens for clients for up to $1358.

The top price beef heifers were a line of 11 Charolais from GM Italiano that went to Elders Boyanup at $2163 when the 380kg females sold at 568c/kg.

L & K Streatfield, Busselton, sold two pens of heifers to a top of $2131 and 442c/kg with the top line going to DD & EM Hutton.

Limousin cross heifers weighing 338kg from MC Telini sold for the top of 618c/kg when bought by Welldon Beef to cost $2092.

The early pens of heavier Friesian steers, mostly from Dudinalup Pastoral, Nannup, was the Terry Tarbotton, Elders Nannup, show, with the four pens bought by Mr Tarbotton for different clients, topping at $1791 when eight weighing 495kg sold at 362c/kg.

Later, Mr Tarbotton paid the top of $2267 for 13 weighing 553kg from Harvey River Estate after bidding to 410c/kg.

The top of 484c/kg was paid by Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner for 13 steers averaging 302kg from Chandler Smith Beach.

The sale moved on to a run of appraisal beef poddies that saw the first pen of 16 from CA Panetta top at $1450 when bought by Elders Boyanup.

Another 17 of these were bought for EW Young & Son, Yornup, at $1400.

Numerous pens from WL Olsthorn saw the top line make $1410, going to Mr Gardiner.

Appraisal dairy steers topped at $1450, also paid by Mr Gardiner for 12 from CT Blaker Farming, which added two more pens at $1440.

Mature Friesian poddies were very strong, especially the support from Mr Tarbotton who bought nine of the 10 pens of Olsthorn poddies, paying to the top of $1390 twice.

The last pen went to Range Lee Grazing at $1280.

The best of the Negus Enterprises pods went to Mr Gardiner at $1410.

Agtrade Pastoral sold the top first-cross heifers for $1700 to DD & EM Hutton with the next pen making $1400 when bought by Elders Bunbury account.

The top cows and calves were from KS & EN Roberts & Sons with the total of six units selling to G Boccuzzi & Co for $3900.

A line of five Angus units from CC & JM Gartrell were bought by Robert Gibbings, Elders Capel, at $3800 to be the other higher sellers.