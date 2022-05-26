Demi Bradford was this year's winner of the Ciara Glennon Memorial Law Scholarship at The University of Western Australia (UWA).

A LAW student who grew up at Ballidu and has a passion for rural education has been awarded this year's Ciara Glennon Memorial Law Scholarship at The University of Western Australia (UWA).

Demi Bradford, 23, was born in Ballidu before completing boarding school at Santa Maria and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, International Relations and Business Law at UWA before embarking on a Juris Doctor.

Advertisement Ad

Seeing her mother's compassion and patience while working with rural and remote students with special needs inspired Ms Bradford.

"In 2017, I started work as a private tutor for a student with dyslexia and dysgraphia who completed his primary school education in a rural school," Ms Bradford said.

She went on to complete two tutoring rural programs with Teach Learn Grow – a not-for-profit organisation which provides free one-on-one tuition and mentoring to rural and Indigenous students, with the aim of empowering students to realise their full potential.

"The impact Teach Learn Grow has on the lives of students in rural, regional and remote areas has made an incredible difference in these communities," she said.

"I have sat on the executive team for a year, currently as the logistics manager and we send 400 tutors to 30 schools each semester for weeklong programs.

"My aim is to see the organisation continue to grow and offer a variety of programs tailored to the needs of the community."

Advertisement Ad

Ms Bradford aspires to use her law degree for a career in advocacy and disputes at a local, national and international level.

"Through my volunteering with Teach Learn Grow, I have met so many inspiring lawyers who give back to the organisation in a pro bono capacity," she said.

"As I start my legal career I hope to be able to give back to non-profit organisations who assist people who live in regional and remote areas, especially women and Indigenous Australians who face adversity."