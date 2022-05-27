Prepare for flooding in parts of the Pilbara

People in Pilbara Coast Rivers should prepare for possible minor flooding expected tomorrow .



Catchments likely to be affected include the De Grey River, Pilbara Coastal Rivers, Fortescue River, Onslow Coast, Ashburton River and Lyndon-Minilya Rivers.

There is no immediate danger but you need to keep up to date in case the situation changes.

WHAT TO DO:



Prepare to relocate equipment and livestock early so they are not caught in floodwaters.

Prepare an emergency kit including enough canned food and water to last for four days, as well as clothing, important documents and medication.

Fill your vehicle's fuel tank.

Watch for changes in water levels so you are ready if you need to evacuate

Never walk, swim or play in floodwaters, as they are dangerous.

Stay out of rivers, this includes no swimming or kayaking.

Do not park or camp adjacent to rivers.

IF DRIVING:

Be careful at crossings and floodways as river levels may rise rapidly.

Obey road closure signs and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Take care on gravel and unsealed roads as they may be slippery and muddy, and you could get bogged.

Carry extra food and water when travelling in case of long delays at crossings.

ROAD CLOSURES:



Many roads, and possibly primary and secondary highways, may be affected. Check road conditions before travelling.

Current road closures include:

Nanutarra Munjina Road in both directions between Manuwarra Red Dog Highway (Bingarn Road) and Hamersley Road.

The following roads are currently only open to specific vehicles:

Nanutarra Munjina Road in both directions between Auski and Hamersley Road is open to four-wheel drives and trucks only.

Nanutarra Munjina Road in both directions Manuwarra Red Dog Highway (Bingarn Road), and Paraburdoo Tom Price Road - open to High Clearance four-wheel drives only.

Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting Travel Map or by contacting your Local Government Authority.



FLOOD DETAILS:

As at 11.21am today, Friday, May 27, the Bureau of Meteorology advises

A trough is expected to develop over western parts of the Pilbara from today as a cloud band thickens across the northwest of WA. Catchments in the Pilbara Coast are moderately wet from recent rainfall.



Heavy rainfall is forecast over Pilbara Coast from Saturday. Rainfall totals of 30 to 60 millimetres with isolated up to 80mm are forecast over the Flood Watch area for Saturday.



Further rainfall totals of 50 to 90mm with isolated totals up to 120mm are possible on Sunday.



Flooding of low lying areas and river rises are expected. Some communities may become isolated.

WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:

DFES is monitoring the situation.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS:



For SES assistance call 132 500.

In a life threatening situation call 000.

For the latest flood information call 1300 659 210 or visit bom.gov.au/wa/flood

