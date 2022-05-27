Prepare for flooding in parts of the Pilbara

People in Pilbara Coast Rivers should prepare for possible minor flooding expected tomorrow .
Catchments likely to be affected include the De Grey River, Pilbara Coastal Rivers, Fortescue River, Onslow Coast, Ashburton River and Lyndon-Minilya Rivers.
There is no immediate danger but you need to keep up to date in case the situation changes.
WHAT TO DO:
IF DRIVING:
ROAD CLOSURES:
Many roads, and possibly primary and secondary highways, may be affected. Check road conditions before travelling.
Current road closures include:
The following roads are currently only open to specific vehicles:
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting Travel Map or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
FLOOD DETAILS:
As at 11.21am today, Friday, May 27, the Bureau of Meteorology advises
A trough is expected to develop over western parts of the Pilbara from today as a cloud band thickens across the northwest of WA. Catchments in the Pilbara Coast are moderately wet from recent rainfall.
Heavy rainfall is forecast over Pilbara Coast from Saturday. Rainfall totals of 30 to 60 millimetres with isolated up to 80mm are forecast over the Flood Watch area for Saturday.
Further rainfall totals of 50 to 90mm with isolated totals up to 120mm are possible on Sunday.
Flooding of low lying areas and river rises are expected. Some communities may become isolated.
WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:
IMPORTANT NUMBERS:
