The Mouritz family, Hydillowah Angus, Hyden, will present an annual feature offering of 30 commercial Angus yearling bulls aged 14 to 16 months by top quality Angus sires at the Nutrien Livestock day one June special store cattle sale at Boyanup on Friday, June 3.

THE Nutrien Livestock South West team will kick off its two day Boyanup June Special Store Sale on Friday, June 3, with a yarding of 1000 cattle.

In the first of the two days of selling, the Nutrien Livestock team will offer a quality line-up of Friesian steers as well as first-cross steers and heifers all sold liveweight.

Advertisement Ad

A run of mated heifers and cows as well as cow/calf units will also be in the line-up.

The sale will round out with a top offering of commercial Angus yearling bulls from the Mouritz family, Hydillowah Angus, Hyden.

The biggest vendor will be the Scott family, Gundagai Dairy, Boyanup.

They have nominated 20 Friesian steers aged nine months and 125 Friesian steers which are five months old, plus 75 Angus-Friesian steers aged 14 months and 45 Angus-Friesian steers aged 9mo.

The steers were bred and bucket-reared in the family's large dairy operation where they milk more than 1000 cows.

The Angus-Friesian steers are sired by Mordallup and Black Market Angus bulls.

Advertisement Ad

Nutrien Livestock agent Chris Waddingham said both the Friesian steers and the first-cross steers on offer from the Scott family were in store condition and of the quality the operation is renowned for producing.

"The older 14mo Angus-Friesian steers will weigh from 310 to 360 kilograms," Mr Waddingham said.

READ MORE:

The next biggest vendor in the steer pens will be Steneless Pastoral Co, Vasse, which will offer 60 black and white steers in the eight to 10mo age bracket.

Another big vendor from south of Boyanup will be NL & E Haddon, Busselton, with 40 Friesian steers aged 16-18mo.

Regular vendors from the Harvey/Brunswick area feature strongly in the Friesian steer and first-cross steer and heifer pens.

The largest of these vendors will be P & T Curulli, Harvey, with 40 Friesian steers.

The 18mo steers were purchased in as young stock and are being turned off the property in preparation for the enterprise's hay program.

Matching the Curulli family's numbers will be V & G Ieraci & Sons, Brunswick, with 20 Friesian steers and 20 Angus-Friesian steers which are all 14mo and ownerbred.

Advertisement Ad

Other vendors to offer Friesian steers in the 12-18mo age range will be RL Britza, Brunswick, with 30 steers (16-18mo) and PG & BP Italiano, Harvey, with 30 steers aged 14-16mo.

Also in this age range will be 30 ownerbred steers aged 12-14mo from Mahaffey Family Trust, Benger, and 27 steers aged 16-18mo, which were purchased as poddies and grown out from IR Sorgiovanni, Harvey.

Other vendors from the area will include G & PA Angi, Yarloop, with 30 bucket-reared, ownerbred Friesian steers aged 6-8mo and M Angi & Sons, Wokalup, will offer 10 Friesian steers, six Angus-Friesians steers and six Angus-Friesian heifers which are 4-5mo and all bucket-reared.

In the breeder section, Kelly-Brae, Gelorup, will present 10 Angus rising second calvers which are PTIC to an Angus bull while Quilista Trust, will offer 30 PTIC mixed age Simmental cows and four cow and calf units.

Other vendors of cow and calf units will include NW Smith, which will present 15 cow and calf units which range from second calvers to mature cows and have been running back with an Angus bull.

RM & MMC Italiano, Harvey, has nominated three Red Angus cows (two first calvers and one second calver) which have early March-drop Black Simmental calves at foot and have been AI synchronised mated to a Black Simmental bull.

Advertisement Ad

There will also be a feature offering of 30 commercial Angus yearling bulls from the Mouritz family's Hydillowah Angus.

The 14-16mo bulls are by top quality Angus sires including Mordallup Renown, Mordallup Harvestor and Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15.

The Hydillowah herd has been based on quality Mordallup sires since 1993 and the bulls have been bred in an environment to perform in a variety of conditions.

The bulls on offer have been drenched, semen tested and vaccinated with 7in1 and Vibrovax twice.

Weights on the bulls will be available on sale day.

Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, agent Richard Pollock said it was the fifth annual sale of yearling bulls from Hydillowah Angus at Boyanup which continued to go from strength-to-strength.

Advertisement Ad

"Proven results with their progeny from previous buyers see them return to the sale year-on-year," Mr Pollock said.

"They are well-grown yearling bulls bred on strong Angus bloodlines with good weight for age and they are quick maturing resulting in them having a heavy mature weight at 2.5-years-old.

"The bulls were also drafted for temperament and there is a good balance of bulls suited to cow and heifer joinings.

"The after sales service from the Mouritz family is second to none as well, they stand by their product and are overly accommodating where possible to ensure the best experience for their buyers."

The second day of the special store sale will be held on Friday, June 10 at Boyanup and will feature a yarding of beef steers and heifers.