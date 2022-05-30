Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

Champagne & Gumboots a big hit in the Swan Valley

By Tamara Hooper
Updated May 30 2022 - 4:26am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champagne & Gumboots founder/owner/baker Stacey Dadd, where it all started in her home kitchen in Toodyay. Photo including cover shot by Bird on the Wall Photography.

WHEN years of hard work, dedication and passion come together it is inevitably going to be a successful venture - something that Champagne & Gumboots founder Stacey Dadd has certainly accomplished.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.