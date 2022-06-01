Farm Weekly
Brownes and Coles up farmgate milk prices for WA farmers

By Mal Gill
June 1 2022 - 4:00am
Brownes Dairy chief executive officer Natalie Sarich-Dayton.

BROWNES Dairy and Coles have indicated they will lift minimum farmgate prices paid to Western Australian dairy farmers for the 2022-23 season, as processors move to guarantee a share of a shrinking milk supply.

