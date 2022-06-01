Farm Weekly
WA hosts National Soil Amelioration, Controlled Traffic Farming Conference.

By Mal Gill
June 1 2022 - 6:00am
Bolgart farmer Trevor Syme, who will discuss his experience of no-till and controlled traffic farming under different conditions and in different farming systems.

LOCAL no-tillage farming and national controlled traffic farming bodies will combine their annual conferences in Perth in August with the 2022 National Soil Amelioration, Controlled Traffic Farming Conference.

