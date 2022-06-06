Farm Weekly

Chicago Board of Trade wheat features fall $60 a tonne

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
Updated June 6 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:27pm
Wheat futures get crunched

CHICAGO Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures got crunched last week falling A$60 a tonne in the week to last Friday.

