Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Alan Machin starts his own business Burnbank Mechanical and Agriculture

By Brooke Littlewood
June 8 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growing up on a 120-hectare property between Bridgetown and Boyup Brook, Alan Machin was always tied to agriculture

ALAN Machin always wanted to be a mechanic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.