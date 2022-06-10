Farm Weekly

$10,500 Hydillowah bulls top Nutrien Livestock sale at Boyanup Saleyards

By Kane Chatfield
June 10 2022 - 4:00am
Volume vendor at Nutrien Livestock's day one June Special store cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday was Gundagai Dairy, Boyanup. Looking over their 128 first cross Angus-Friesian steers which sold to $2036 and 674c/kg were Nutrien Livestock trainee Austin Gerhardy (left), cattle buyer John Gallop and Gundagai Dairy's livestock agent and sale auctioneer Chris Waddingham, Nutrien Livestock, Capel.

NUTRIEN Livestock's dairy origin and breeder store cattle sale produced mixed results in what was largely a buyers' market at Boyanup last week.

