Harvey Beef Gate2Plate Challenge judging this Friday

By Staff Writers
June 9 2022 - 4:00am
Harvest Road chief executive officer Paul Slaughter.

WESTERN Australia's only beef supply chain competition is setting the benchmark for world-class beef by showcasing the State's best producers and providing opportunities to improve animal welfare standards and boost sustainability, all of which leads to high-quality beef for consumers.

