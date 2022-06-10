Farm Weekly

Murdoch University and Wilson Inlet Catchment Committee seek ag waste solutions

By Leah Tindale
June 10 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Navid Moheimani and his team from Murdoch University.

IMAGINE if you could turn your agricultural wastewater streams into profit?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.