SOCIAL SCENE: New Rylington Park deal celebrated

Grandsons of Rylington Park founder and donor Eric Farleigh joined local farmers, Shire of Boyup Brook councillors and Edith Cowan University (ECU) representatives last week at the formal launch of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the shire and ECU.
The MoU gives ECU researchers and students access to Rylington Park at Mayanup - the 650 hectare farm Mr Farleigh had gifted to the Shire in 1985 with a proviso it be used for agricultural research and training and for the benefit of the are
Mr Farleigh's grandsons, David, who runs research programs for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Brian, a builder, joined other guests in the Rylington Park shearing shed for a ceremony to launch the 20-year MoU which fulfils their grandfather's dream and secures the future of the property.
