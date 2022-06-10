Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life

Shire of Boyup Brook and Rylington Park sign access deal with Edith Cowan University

By Mal Gill
June 10 2022 - 11:00pm
Master of ceremonies at the memorandum of understanding launch Rhonda Parker (left) with Grace Borrello and Nicki Jones from the Shire of Boyup Brook.
South West Development Commission Chief executive officer Mellisa Teede (left), Edith Cowan University (ECU) deputy vice chancellor (Regional Futures) and vice president professor Cobie Rudd, ECU council member and South West campus advisory board member Brian Piesse and fellow ECU South West campus advisory board member Kelly Hick with Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie.
Western Australian Country Health Service representatives, South West regional director Kerry Winsor (left) with Kylie Pettit and Jeremy Higgins.

Ruth Cripps (left) and Melinda Pickup from Greening Australia, which will collect a native vegetation seedbank on Rylington Park, Dr David Field, Edith Cowan University school of science plant genetics who will oversee the native seedbank and Shire of Boyup Brook chief executive officer Dale Putland.
Local farmer Neville Parker (left) with retired Mayanup farmers Diana and Geoff Lodge.
Local sheep farmer and former Rylington Park community management committee member David Goerling (left), Lukin Springs, with recently re-elected Forrest MP and Waroona dairy farmer Nola Marino and South West MLC and opposition spokesman on treasury and small business Steve Thomas.
Albany and Katanning TAFE agriculture lecturer Leonie Smith, her husband Alec (left), Kojonup Agricultural Supplies, associate professor Flavio Macau, Edith Cowan University school of business and law and ECU doctorate student Alex Clifton.
SOCIAL SCENE: New Rylington Park deal celebrated
Edith Cowan University (ECU) alumni Robyn Morris (left), Maria Lane, Shire of Boyup Brook executive assistant and Emma Burke, ECU research strategist.
Greg O'Neil (left), Boyup Brook Agricultural Supplies, Shire of Boyup Brook councillor Charles Caldwell who attended university on a Rylington Park scholarship and is a member of the shire council's Rylington Park committee, along with Rylington Park resident managers Marc and Erlanda Deas.

Grandsons of Rylington Park founder and donor Eric Farleigh joined local farmers, Shire of Boyup Brook councillors and Edith Cowan University (ECU) representatives last week at the formal launch of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the shire and ECU.

