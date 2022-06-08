Update to South West bushfire advice

ALERT LEVEL:
A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people east of Forrest Highway, south of Raymond road, west of Ransom and Craigie Roads in ROELANDS and AUSTRALIND in the SHIRE OF HARVEY.
WHAT TO DO:
If driving
COVID-19
If you are in any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life.
If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area:
BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Roads are no longer closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
ANIMAL WELFARE
Owners or carers of livestock, pets and companion animals should activate their own animal welfare plan. During a bushfire take advice from Local Government Authorities to protect the lives of your animals while keeping yourself safe.
For more information on actions to take for each bushfire warning level, please see the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website.
WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:
DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:
Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.
EXTRA INFORMATION:
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
The next update will be provided by 11am tomorrow unless the situation changes.
