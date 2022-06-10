Farm Weekly
Sheep & Goats

DPIRD and Emergency Animal Disease Preparedness Task Group to prepare for animal disease outbreaks

June 10 2022 - 2:00am
Task group to prepare to disease outbreak

An emergency animal disease task group has been established to help Western Australia's livestock industries prepare for emerging disease threats including Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

