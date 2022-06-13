Farm Weekly

Amanda Cavenagh, Capel, wins Charolais Society of Australia's youth scholarship

By Brooke Littlewood
June 13 2022 - 11:30pm
Amanda Cavenagh is heading to the United States next month, where she will attend the Charolais International youth conference and show.

CHAROLAIS cattle 'feel like home' to Capel teenager Amanda Cavenagh.

