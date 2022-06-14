A CLEAN-UP effort is underway at Wagin after six CBH Group grain wagons derailed 500 metres from the main street of Wagin, throwing a spanner in the works of the co-operative's mammoth outloading task.
In a statement made to Farm Weekly, a CBH spokeswoman said the wagons derailed on the Wagin to Lake Grace line on Sunday evening.
"No one was injured, all of the wagons were empty, and the derailment occurred at low speed," the spokeswoman said.
"CBH will work with Arc Infrastructure to inspect and re-open the line as soon as possible."
The wagons themselves were empty at the time of the incident, so no grain was lost.
However, the cause of the derailment is unknown and an investigation is underway.
An operation to recover the derailed wagons commenced today and CBH is working on understanding which lines currently remain open.
