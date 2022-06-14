Farm Weekly

Six empty CBH Group wagons derailed on the Wagin to Lake Grace train line

By Shannon Beattie
Updated June 14 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:28am
Not the train in question.

A CLEAN-UP effort is underway at Wagin after six CBH Group grain wagons derailed 500 metres from the main street of Wagin, throwing a spanner in the works of the co-operative's mammoth outloading task.

