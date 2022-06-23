Farm Weekly

Forum held by Value Creators to connect the Women's STEM JumpStart Program

By Jasmine Peart
June 23 2022 - 10:00am
STEM Jumpstart Program mentor Lissette Salazar (left), Value Creators directors Ann Maree OCallaghan, Food, Fibre and Industries Training Council chief executive officer Kay Gerard, and Maree Gooch, Dumbleyung farmer Casey Angwin and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) future farming systems development officer Nancye Gannaway.

VALUE Creators held a Connect Forum last Friday for the alumni of the Women's STEM JumpStart Program, at the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia councillors' lounge.

