VALUE Creators held a Connect Forum last Friday for the alumni of the Women's STEM JumpStart Program, at the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia councillors' lounge.
It was a great networking event, with industry professionals and alumni making connections.
Value Creators director Maree Gooch said about 60 young women had gone through the program and she was excited to see the future was in good hands.
"We're thrilled with how the STEM Jumpstart Program has been able to enable, support and empower young women to follow their dreams, develop new careers and start new study," Ms Gooch said.
She said some alumni were planning on starting their own businesses in the agriculture industry. Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development development officer Ashleigh Lydon said the Connect Forum helped her develop.
"I've surprised myself with what I've been able to do with my own confidence," Ms Lydon said.
There will be a program held in Geraldton in September and one in Perth in November.
Journalist JASMINE PEART attended the Perth event for Farm Weekly.
