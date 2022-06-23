Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

DPIRD reports cases of African black beetle, cutworm caterpillars and European earwigs

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
June 23 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aphid activity during the early part of the growing season generally increases the risk of spread of many other viruses in cereal and legume crops.

HAVING wrapped up seeding for the 2022 season, Western Australian graingrowers have turned their attention to other tasks, with the monitoring and controlling of pests and diseases high on the priority list.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.