Farm Weekly

Country Football Championships, sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, return in July

By Wendy Gould
June 24 2022 - 10:00am
At the live fixtures draw for the 2022 Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Football Championships at Nutriens North Fremantle office were the companys retail fertiliser manager - west Stuart Gray (left), West Coast Eagle Jamie Cripps, region manager-west Andrew Duperouzel, West Coast Eagle Liam Duggan and WAFC country football development south manager Brent Sheridan.

EXCITEMENT is building for the 2022 Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Football Championships, which are returning to the Perth football calendar from July 7 to 10 after a COVID-19 induced two-year hiatus.

