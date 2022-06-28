THE first 8 Series Deutz-Fahr Warrior four-wheel-drive tractor, the latest in the 126-247 kiloWatt (171-336 horsepower) Warrior range, has arrived in Western Australia.
SLR Tractors & Machinery Pty Ltd, Baldivis, has the first Deutz-Fahr 8280 TTV Warrior in WA on display, alongside a 9340 TTV - flagship of the top line Warrior range - and the popular 166kW (226hp) 6215 TTV and a 126kW 6165 RC-Shift in stock.
"Supply has not been the problem for us that it has been for some other brands," said Shaun Robinson of SLR, Deutz-Fahr's only WA gold dealer, last week.
"Production is fine, shipping is the only hold up for us," said Mr Robinson, a qualified agricultural mechanic who has worked on Deutz-Fahr tractors for the past 30 years.
"At the moment, we are pretty much off the shelf for the entire (Deutz Fahr) range."
The only Warrior model missing from SLR's stock line up is the 7 Series which, for some reason, appears to be the only model difficult to source at the moment.
Arrival of the 211kW (287hp) twin-turbo 6.1 litre six-cylinder 8280 Warrior tractor with 1226 Newton metres of torque, three-mode infinitely variable ratio TTV transmission, 5.45 tonne capacity front three-point-linkage and power take-off, as well as a rear 11.1t 3PL and PTO, was expected to attract interest.
"We've got the hay-making season still to come and we expect the 8280 Warrior will be of interest to contractors who want to run mower/conditioners in front and butterfly on the back," Mr Robinson said.
"With its size and power, comfort, convenience and economy - I've never had anybody complain about the (Deutz-Fahr) fuel economy, generally they're surprised how much work they get done before they have to fuel up - it is suitable for all sorts of farm work or contracting work.
"It's the ideal all-round tractor.
"Like the other Warrior models, there's no AdBlue and no DPF (diesel particulate filter).
"We (SLR Tractors & Machinery Pty Ltd) get a fair bit of enquiry on the big stuff because we're central to the Great Southern and northern and central Wheatbelt.
"The first Warriors working in WA are ours (including a 6165 RC-Shift at Williams and a 6165 TTV with front 3PL and PTO at Capel).
"We just sold a 60hp (Deutz-Fahr) tractor to a guy who was also looking for a big one, about 250-300hp, so he left with a Warrior brochure.
"He has green and red machines.
"He said that if he looked at one of the brands he traditionally used, he would be waiting at least a year and a half to get one and he really didn't want to wait that long.
"Also, with the others (brands) and their supply chain issues, you don't get the choice of buying what you want, you basically have to take whatever specification they have coming in that is closest to what you wanted.
"We're lucky, our supply chain is operating pretty well."
Mr Robinson said the 237kW 9340 TTV Warrior had proved itself internationally over the past four years and the popular 6 Series Warriors were introduced in 2019.
With German precision engineering and technology, both the 8280 TTV and 9340 TTV have massive disk brakes on the front axle to pull them up quickly and safely from their 60 kilometres per hour maximum speed, irrespective of loads carried (up to 6.5t payload and 16t maximum tractor weight) or pulled, he pointed out.
The TTV transmission allows drivers to set vehicle speed, with engine and transmission working together to deliver the power required, in auto mode.
In PTO mode drivers can select engine speed for PTO-driven implements and use the transmission to adjust vehicle speed, with a function that automatically reduces forward speed to maintain engine speed in higher load conditions.
In auto and PTO modes drivers can select two cruise control speeds - in-crop and headland travel for example - and adjust them in increments using the MaxCom joystick.
Drivers can also choose full manual control of the transmission.
All Warrior models with 149kW (200hp) or more come standard with front 3PL and PTO.
Controls on the rear mudguard and beside the front 3PL allow linkages on the new 8280 TTV Warrior to be operated from the ground or from the driver's seat for easy coupling and uncoupling of implements.
"You don't have to climb in and out all the time - the bigger the tractor the higher you have to climb to get back in the cab," Mr Robinson said.
The isolated MaxiVision II cab on the 8280 TTV Warrior was also designed for long work days or nights, he pointed out, with high-performance climate-control air-conditioning, Grammar Comfort seat, double-glazed rear glass panel to cut noise and a new InfoCentrePro digital display.
Mr Robinson said the 8280 TTV Warrior came with the standard option of new-generation Trimble Precision Ag powered hydraulic steer GPS with GFX-750 touchscreen console and NAV-900 guidance controller and with ISOBUS connectivity for implements.
There was also the option of fitting an AGRA-GPS "bridge" to allow farmers who switched brands to install their existing John Deere console and receiver in the 8280 TTV Warrior to replicate a factory steering package.
SLR Tractors & Machinery is seeking expressions of interest from farmers for a roadshow it is planning for later this year.
"The responses we get will likely determine where we go and what we take,"
Mr Robinson said.
"It (roadshow) will primarily be the Warrior range, but we might also take one of the green ones (Deutz-Fahr tractors), it depends what we can get on the trucks.
"We've got a few sites in mind, but we look forward to some feedback."
Expressions of interest in the SLR roadshow can be emailed to info@slrtractors.com.au or phoned to Mr Robinson on 0429 622 124.
