HOW big of a milestone is 70 years?
It's massive for the Esperance Show, according to the Esperance and Districts Agricultural Society secretary Fleur McDonald. Beginning in 1952, the show had been consistently growing until becoming the two-day 12,000-visitor event it is today - and the largest event held in Esperance annually.
Advertisement
"We're excited to be bringing the 70th show," Ms McDonald said.
"I'm not sure how many other agricultural societies in Western Australia have managed to do that, but I would think we're one of the few.
"The 70th is a pretty special celebration, so it'll be bigger and better than other years."
To celebrate this massive achievement, the agricultural society is expecting a bigger and better Esperance Show, with Royal Agricultural Society president Dave Thomas to open the event.
Exhibitors at the show have everything from cattle and sheep to machinery and caravans.
And those looking to treat themselves after the long drive down can fi nd candles, wines, chocolates and honey.
"The opportunity created for exhibitors is for interactive exchange between customers and manufacturers, producers and purchasers and is worth the drive," Ms McDonald said.
All exhibitors will find an audience at the Esperance Show, but those interested in displaying their business better get in quickly.
"I have trade people coming and wanting to come to the show and it's not even the end of June," said Esperance and Districts Agricultural Society president Graham Cooper.
"The support I'm getting from sponsors is way out of this world - it's really good. "We are about half-booked out already."
Exhibitors will go in the running for the Bob Stead Memorial Trophy, which is judged on Friday and presentations are made on Friday afternoon.
The categories for the trophy are best outdoor trade exhibit of 30 metres and over, best outdoor trade exhibit under 30m and best indoor trade exhibit.
For the first time, the Esperance Show will be introducing the Shank to Show competition, replacing the old Hoof and Hook challenge, which Mr Cooper said was drawing a lot of interest.
Both Mr Cooper and Ms McDonald agreed it was worth entering the show competitions because of the prestige that comes with success.
"Winning something at the Esperance Show means something," Ms McDonald said.
"And it's great advertising for studs."
"All the school farms and young farmers out there can come and have a go, there is not so much money in it, but there is pride," Mr Cooper said.
Advertisement
"And of course there are going to be ribbons."
The Esperance Show is the perfect opportunity to show what the people of the Esperance region and surround?ing districts can produce.
"It's been a great season so get your flowers going, get your veggies in and put them in the show and show people what can be done," Mr Cooper said.
"This is what agriculture is about."
The Esperance Show is also looking for volunteers and Mr Collins urged anyone who is available to help to contact the committee.
The show will be held on October 14 and 15.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.