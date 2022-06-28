Farm Weekly

One-on-one with former opposition leader and defence minister Kim 'Bomber' Beazley

By Bree Swift
June 28 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Labor politician Kim Beazley with Britains former prime minister Tony Blair at Kirribilli House, Sydney in July, 1995. Photo by Joe Castro, Sydney Morning Herald.

In part 2 of Bree Swift's interview with Kim 'Bomber' Beazley, Australia's former opposition leader and defence minister talks about his views on the nation's current defence systems, the administration of prime minister Bob Hawke and what his next move will be when he finishes his role as Western Australian governor at the end of this month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.