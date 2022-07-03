A BULLSBROOK stockfeed mill has been given the green light of approval - almost a year after plans were halted by City of Swan Council.
Western Australian Planning Commission (WAPC) approved the $24.7 million NewCo Mills project over a virtual meeting this month.
Advertisement
It is the second time NewCo Mills has lodged a planning application, after the first was refused by the Joint Development Assessment Panel (JDAP) in August 2020.
The new facility is set to create 43 jobs with 24 existing employees and 19 newly created roles, while injecting $7.4 million into the WA economy every year.
It is anticipated to produce about 215,000 tonnes of feed each year, sourcing grains, pulses and oilseeds from growers in the State's south west.
WAPC chairman David Caddy said notwithstanding current supply chain issues - as far as materials and labour were concerned - the project was ready for construction to commence.
"The facility will deliver immediate and longterm benefits for WA as prescribed under Part 17 of the Planning and Development Act 2005," Mr Caddy said.
"This is why the commission has approved the application."
A total of 17 public submissions were received in response to the proposal - 14 (82pc) objected and three (18pc) supported the development.
Key matters raised in the submissions related to land use permissibility and the planning framework, access, environmental impacts, suggested limited economic benefits and impact on amenity.
Council of the City of Swan advised the proposal was not supported as the land use was not a permitted land use.
However, WAPC said the proposed development achieved the intent and the objectives of various planning instruments.
As well as an economy and employment boost, the mill would benefit stockfeed manufacturer Thompson & Redwood (T&R) and pork producer Westpork - who could be without a local feed option as soon as next month, due to the Ingham Wanneroo site closure.
READ MORE
Currently, WA has two large scale feed mills to service the monogastric market.
A report prepared by Urbis for NewCo Mills, said the market would become narrower with the closure of Ingham's Wanneroo.
Westpork is responsible for more than 50pc of the State's pork production and relies on the Ingham's Wanneroo site for 55,000 tonnes of finished feed each year.
Last year, it was confirmed the mill would shut its doors by December 2022.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, T&R's Upper Swan facility has been operating at capacity for some time due to outdated and inefficient infrastructure.
After capturing additional business - due to Weston Milling's withdrawal from the bagged feed market - the manufacturer has contracted feed production in NSW and Victoria.
Inefficiency and capped capacity resulted in T&R losing portions of the export market in the United Kingdom, USA and European suppliers.
The project allows for both Westpork and T&R to capitalise on the export market with containerised feed.
The facility is proposed to operate Monday to Friday for 24 hours per day.
It will include two sheds (feed mill and packaging), an admin building, four incoming grain silos and other associated utility infrastructure.
Advertisement
Ray Haereen, Urbis, said there would be no issues with a 12-18 month time limit for substantial commencement of the development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.