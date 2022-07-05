Farm Weekly

Kevin Wallington retires from Elders after 30-years of service including at Esperance

By Kyah Peeti
July 5 2022 - 10:00am
Kevin Wallington at his desk on his last day.

AFTER a combined 30 years of service to Elders, Esperance branch manager Kevin Wallington has decided it's time to hang up his pink shirt.

