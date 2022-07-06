IN the early 2000s, John Kopriwa was reading Mandurah's local newspaper when an advertisement caught his eye.
Pork Industry Training WA - in partnership with Central Regional TAFE - was offering bespoke, nationally-recognised training for piggery stockpeople.
The training had existed since 1996 and was overseen by an industry-based committee, chaired by Bruce Mullan.
A training officer was employed in 2002 to focus on enhanced training options for stockpeople and piggery managers/owners through short courses and an established level three stockperson training course.
"I wanted to work in the agricultural industry, so I thought I'd check it out - and then it was one step after the other up the ladder," Mr Kopriwa said.
Today, some 20 years later, Mr Kopriwa is farm manager of Craig Mostyn Farms' Nambeelup site, where he runs between 2500 and 4000 sows.
Not bad, considering a career in pork was not part of his plan.
Mr Kopriwa is one of more than 150 stockpeople to gain the qualification since the course started.
This year's graduates were presented with their certificates at the recent Pig Day Out industry meeting, where they were recognised by their peers and employers.
The next course is scheduled to begin later this year with 19 expressions of interest to date.
Mr Kopriwa said the training had helped to create a stable workforce and reinforce animal welfare standards.
"Quite often you are doing a job, but you aren't sure exactly why you are doing it," Mr Kopriwa said.
"This can cause you to lose interest quickly and as the result staff rotation has been very high in the past.
"These days we are seeing more foreign workers, particularly from the Philippines, enter the workforce.
"This helps with stability and also helps them to understand certain practices in Australia."
Central Regional TAFE enrols trainees for the Certificate III in Pork Production qualification and oversees compliance with national training standards.
As part of the certificate, Apiam Animal Health (formerly Portec Veterinary Services) provides industry experts, who deliver four classroom-based training modules combined with hands-on practicals in commercial piggeries.
Combined with on the job learning, participants take about 18 months to complete their qualification.
The course covers the 'A to Z' of pork production including nutrition, health, moving and handling, mating, farrowing, caring for weaners and growers, welfare, biosecurity, quality assurance and occupational health and safety.
It culminates with a tour of Linley Valley Pork's abattoir at Wooroloo.
The Model Code of Practice for the Welfare of Animals - Pigs Third Edition (2008), requires personnel responsible for the care of pigs to be skilled and competent.
This training helps producers address compliance with the model code.
Mr Kopriwa said beyond the training, there was also an opportunity to network with other producers.
He said this added value to the course, as another learning tool.
"I've always said, if you teach only in one voice then sometimes you can become deaf," he said.
"Whereas, if you hear it from other people in a different way it can click better - which is what this training has done.
"It is a good value to continue the course, it is a stepping tool to further yourself in the pig industry.
"It isn't something only high achievers can do, I had nothing to do with the industry before I started."
While the sponsorship of skilled overseas workers has helped with skill shortages, employers have maintained the view local recruitment and training are a priority.
The Certificate III in Pork Production has remained a critical tool for building industry capability and accommodates visa holders, albeit at a substantially higher cost than for citizens and permanent residents.
During the early 2000s training was subsidised through traineeships.
This was where existing workers, who had been employed with a business for more than three months, were eligible for reduced training costs.
Employers also received incentives payments during their employee's training.
Existing worker traineeships are no longer available for Certificate III in Pork Production in WA.
Hence, the industry - through the Agricultural Produce Commission Pork Producers' Committee - heavily subsidises the cost of training for local producers.
Dudinin pork producer Cindy Mullan, who runs 1000 growers, was one of the course's 2021-2022 graduates.
Ms Mullan and her husband Brent buy pigs at three-weeks-old, grow them out to bacon size (110 kilograms) and sell them into Linley Valley.
The couple took over Mr Mullan's family farm and were required to have a Certificate III in Pork Production.
Ms Mullan put her name forward, seeing it as an opportunity to learn new skills and to network with other pork producers.
She said - as the future of pork production - it was important to make contacts and grow with the industry.
"The training was really hands-on," Ms Mullan said.
"We are an outdoor piggery, so it was great to check out the Westpork intensive farms and see the indoor, higher production side.
"It was also great to see how others operate and what improvements we can make to our own operation."
Ms Mullan added the training solidified the animal welfare knowledge she had and offered more materials, which could be used.
"It reinforced that we are doing what's right and then it showed us what paths to take up if something goes wrong.
"I think that knowledge is going to be invaluable."
For more information on enrolling in the next Pork Industry Training WA, Certificate III of Pork Production, contact Iris Breadsell on 9361 5550 or at orders@westvet.com.au
