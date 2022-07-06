Farm Weekly

Livestock stalwart Charlie Staite retires around 43 years working for Nutrien and Elders

By Jodie Rintoul
July 6 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After 43 years in the livestock industry, well-known Nutrien Livestock, Mt Barker agent Charlie Staite called time on his career in March. He and his wife Leanne are looking forward to spending more time with family and continuing further with their passion of campdrafting.

A LONG and successful career in the livestock industry came to an end earlier this year when Nutrien Livestock, Mt Barker agent Charlie Staite called time on his career and hung up his boots and the green shirt for a final time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.