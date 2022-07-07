Farm Weekly
Beef

FMD outbreak just one of many challenges for WA's biosecurity

By Bree Swift
Updated July 7 2022 - 3:03am, first published 1:32am
FMD outbreak could cost us billions

CONCERN over the risk of foot and mouth disease (FMD) entering Australia has been heightened after Bali's Agricultural and Food Security Agency reported 63 cows on the island had tested positive for the disease.

