Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

AWI reduces funding for National Wild Dog Management co-ordination

By Brooke Littlewood
July 7 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will wild dog program lose its bite?

A NATIONAL action plan has helped Western Australian livestock producers bite back at wild dogs for the past 15 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.