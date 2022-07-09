Farm Weekly

WeedSmart Week in Northern Mallee helps industry broaden its management skills.

July 9 2022 - 4:00am
Pinaroo, South Australia, graingrower Wade Nickolls will outline his everything including the kitchen sink approach to keeping weed numbers low at WeedSmart Week forum in Mildura, Victoria, in August.

HERBICIDE resistance is challenging growers and agronomists as they plan weed management programs to make the most of both old and new chemistry.

