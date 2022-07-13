Farm Weekly

1200 cattle expected for Elders Boyanup store cattle sale on July 20

By Jodie Rintoul
July 13 2022 - 7:00am
This months Elders Boyanup store cattle sale is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20. In the sale the Elders South West team is expecting to yard 1200 store cattle.

PRODUCERS looking for store cattle should look no further than this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.

