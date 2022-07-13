PRODUCERS looking for store cattle should look no further than this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.
In the sale scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, commencing at 1pm, the Elders South West team is expecting to yard 1200 store cattle.
The yarding will be made up of a good run of beef steers and heifers aged eight to 22 months old, along with a quality run of Friesian steers and first-cross steers which will be sold both liveweight and appraisal.
Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said this month the Elders South West team would offer a good line-up of cattle for its first store sale of the new financial year.
"For the next three months during the winter period we will hold our monthly Boyanup store sales on a Wednesday to better accommodate both vendors and buyers," Mr Carroll said.
"In this month's sale we will have a good range of beef steers and heifers as well as dairy and dairy cross store cattle to suit both feeders and graziers.
"Recent markets have shown some good buying, creating opportunities for those needing to restock with cattle during this winter period."
The offering of beef steers and heifers will get the sale underway and one of the volume vendors in these pens will be the Bleechmore family, Tara Grazing, Boyup Brook, with 50 Charolais-Shorthorn heifers.
The owner-bred heifers are sired by Venturon and Kooyong Charolais bulls and out of Shorthorn cows.
Elders, Capel representative Rob Gibbings said the heifers on offer from the Bleechmores would be suitable for grass and grain fattening.
The 12-14-month-old heifers will weigh from 340 to 380 kilograms.
Another sizeable line in the beef pens will be presented by Parumba Plains, Elgin.
The Elgin-based enterprise has nominated 38 Murray Grey calves (18 steers and 20 heifers) which are based on Young Guns Murray Grey bloodlines and aged 10-12mo.
Mr Gibbings said the line was part of the enterprise's annual turnoff and followed on from a line it offered in the company's May store sale.
"The steers will weigh from 300-320kg and the heifers 280-320kg making them all suitable for backgrounding," Mr Gibbings said.
Other bigger lines in the beef run will be offered by D Manning Family Trust, Serpentine, which has nominated 20 Angus-Blonde d'Aquitaines (10 steers and 10 heifers) aged 22-22 months old and Melvin Hettner, Kojonup, who will present 20 Murray Greys (10 steers and 20 heifers) aged 8-10 months old.
In the dairy and dairy cross pens AM & A Busher, Dardanup, will be one of the major vendors with 53 Friesian steers.
Mr Gibbings said the 12-14mo steers were purchased in as poddies to grow out.
"They have grown out well and are in good store condition and will weigh from 280-350kg," Mr Gibbings said.
Also offering black and white steers in the 12-14mo age bracket will be Jesmond Dairy, Rosa Glen, which has nominated 50 owner-bred steers.
Others Friesian steers in this age range will be 30 steers (12-14mo) from J & P Enterprises, Boyanup.
In the run of poddie Friesian steers, regular monthly vendor Negus Enterpises, Tutunup, will present 50 steers aged 4-6mo, while West & Haggerty, Capel, will offer 18 steers aged 3-4mo.
Another large vendor in the dairy lanes will be AD & EA Rowe, Albany.
The Rowes have nominated 40 Friesian steers and 32 Angus-Friesian heifers which are all 10-14 months old.
When it comes to the run of first-cross steers the biggest vendor in this section will be regular vendor CA Panetta, Harvey.
In this sale the Panetta family will offer 30 Angus-Friesian steers and five Shorthorn-Friesian steers, all aged 6-8mo from their large calf rearing program.
Elders, Harvey/Brunswick agent Craig Martin said the steers on offer from the Panetta family were all purchased in as young calves and run through their calf rearing program.
"They are all bucket-reared and have been treated with 7in1, Marksman and had a drench," Mr Martin said.
"They are very quiet calves and are in good, strong condition."
Also offering in the first-cross pens will be Ashvale Pastoral, Elgin, with six Shorthorn-Friesian steers and eight Shorthorn-Friesian heifers, as well as eight Friesian steers.
The 6-8mo calves are all owner-bred while Shorthorn cross steers and heifers are sired by a roan Tara Shorthorn bull.
Mr Gibbings said they were a nice line of calves and Shorthorn-Friesian heifers would suit buyer chasing potential breeders.
