RED bulldust flies, as a bright orange 1957 Chamberlain 9G tractor hums through the heart of Western Australia's desert country.
At a top speed of 37 kilometres an hour and with a decked out exterior - it is hardly a "blink and you'll miss it" moment, in fact it is quite the opposite.
Behind the wheel is Sam Hughes - a 19-year-old bushy - on a mission to raise funds and awareness for rural charities including the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS), Dolly's Dream and Drought Angels.
"It usually takes me shy of three hours to do 100km," Mr Hughes said.
"You have to watch out for hills in the Chamberlain, you just gotta hit them with as much momentum as you possibly can."
Since waving goodbye to his Queensland country hometown of Maleny in 2020, Mr Hughes has collected about $106,000 in donations and clocked up 10,000km - just shy of 300 hours in the saddle.
He has also amassed 104,000 followers on Facebook - where he is more popularly known as lovable larrikin the 'Travelling Jackaroo'.
"I've got just a few mates," he laughed.
Mr Hughes uses social media to share videos, photos and journal-style posts with his four-legged canine companion Bitsa and Chamberlain tractor Slim, named after Australian country music singer-songwriter Slim Dusty.
Hailing from Welshpool, Slim the Chamberlain is almost entirely covered with souvenirs including hats, stickers and other trinkets from his trek.
A custom-made trailer is hitched at the back, with the body of a small RFDS aircraft replica propped securely on top.
"Have you ever been to the Daly Waters Pub?" Mr Hughes asked.
"Well, it is a great pub in the Northern Territory and as far as it goes my tractor has been described as the Daly Waters Pub on wheels."
Mr Hughes was always taught if you can help others, then you should - and so he did.
He worked hard, buying and selling machinery from the age of 14, so he could buy a tractor, fit it out and travel Australia.
"The world's not in a good place - so if I can make it a bit better then I will," Mr Hughes said.
"I always wanted to help people, always wanted to do charity work and always loved tractors.
"So I sort of married them all together and here we are."
Small dots mark a map of Australia from Maleny to WA - each with a memory and story.
One of those includes a longer than expected stay in Darwin, after Slim ran into some mechanical issues over the wet season.
Through the generosity of Berry Springs Mechanical, he was sorted within seven months.
Initially, Mr Hughes was picking up station work on the way, but his focus has switched entirely to fundraising.
Mr Hughes crossed the NT/WA border early last month, and - by Monday this week - had followed Highway 1 all the way down to Geraldton.
He has been travelling with the Moscow Circus, who have allowed him to set-up and fundraise at their show, stopping in at roadhouses, stations and some farms on the way.
Despite travelling at a slower speed than most, Mr Hughes said a highlight of the trip was overtaking two "grey nomads" towing caravans.
"In the middle of the open highway, I've overtaken two of them," he laughed.
"On the side of the RFDS plane I've put two tally marks like a second world war fighter jet.
"I've - hypothetically speaking - shot down two of them so far.
"I passed them like I was bloody jogging."
Beyond fundraising, the trip has served a higher purpose in creating important conversations about mental health.
The impact of mental health runs deep in rural and remote communities, heightened by isolation and the pressures of farming.
Mr Hughes is aware of that and said creating those conversations had been among the greatest highlights of his adventure.
In some instances, he has even been there when people have started opening up to their mates.
"One moment that comes to mind straight off the bat, is talking to a lot of the cow cockies in western QLD about mental health," he said.
"You know - sitting down and having those chats with them about it, particularly given suicide in rural areas is such a massive problem that is very seldom spoken about."
Perhaps the biggest message Mr Hughes, Slim and Bitsa are spreading is - check in on your mates, sit down and have a cuppa with them.
"If you haven't heard from your neighbour in a while - and I know stations out here can be huge - duck over, have a cuppa or a beer, whichever you'd like.
"Just check in and see how they are going - one conversation could change an outcome and a life.
"A lot of people just need someone to talk to who will listen."
Given Mr Hughes started his fundraising campaign with the idea "a few people" may jump on board, it is fair to say he has well and truly exceeded expectations.
He has decided not to set himself a goal as to how much he wants to raise.
"I am seeing how I go, that way I can't be disappointed if I don't reach it," the young adventurer said.
"I am proud of what I have done, while still being humble.
"I feel very privileged to have had the experiences I have and I am grateful for everyone's support on the way."
