GRDC boss John Woods wants government to bolster ag supply chains

By Bree Swift
July 14 2022 - 10:30pm
Grains Research and Development Corporation chairman John Woods has challenged governments to invest in agriculture supply chains.

THE State and Federal governments have been encouraged to drive further investment in Australia's agriculture supply chains so they can keep up with the sector's international competitors.

