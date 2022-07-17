NUTRIEN Harcourts WA agents from all across the State gathered for the 2022 real estate conference at the Ingot Hotel, Belmont on July 8.
A diverse range of guest speakers educated and informed on a range of topics, such as property law and the power of using online selling tools.
Reflecting on the past six months, Nutrien Harcourts general manager - north Andrew Lindsay said it had been very solid for Nutrien Harcourts WA, with every department seeing growth.
Nutrien Harcourts national general manager Mark Brooke echoed these findings from an Australia-wide lens, praising the agents for their hard work and consistent selling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Brooke took a moment to congratulate Adam Shields, Gingin, and Brad King, Geraldton, who ranked at number five and number nine respectively in the top 20 nationally for all Nutrien Harcourt agents in 2022.
Guest speaker sessions that followed included NAI Harcourts project manager of strategic partnerships Debbie Celenza, who highlighted the importance of not only working as a team, but also helping the community.
Ms Celenza was particularly passionate about helping the deaf community by spreading awareness throughout the region.
She mentioned that it has become common practice to have AUSLAN interpreters, such as Fiona Perry, during government press conferences.
Openn Negotiation training manager Ryan Norrish showed the Nutrien Harcourts WA team how to use the Openn Negotiation platform for online tenders and auctions.
The special conditions on property contracts were explored by Brian McCormack, from WA Property Lawyers, and agents were able to query any interesting problems they had recently run into, such as someone wanting to sell their property but still live in the house for the rest of their life.
