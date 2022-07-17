Farm Weekly

Tiarna Kanny loves working at Walkaway and Yalgoo

By Shannon Beattie
July 17 2022 - 4:00am
Mingenew Irwin Group research and development program manager Tiarna Kanny loves working with innovative farmers.

SEEING so many women working in agronomy may have been her original inspiration for starting a career in the field, but helping farmers to feed the world was what led Tiarna Kanny to knowing it was the career for her.

