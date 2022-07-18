Farm Weekly

DPIRD confirms myrtle rust detection in the East Kimberley

July 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myrtle rust has been detected on a remote property in the Kimberley. Signs to look out for include masses of bright yellow or orange-yellow spores on plant foliage, lesions on actively-growing foliage, floral buds and young fruit and buckled or twisted leaves.

A DETECTION of myrtle rust on a paperbark tree in a wetland on a remote pastoral lease in the East Kimberley has been confirmed by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.