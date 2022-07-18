Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

AFGRI Equipment staff are finalists in John Deere Technician awards

July 18 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dillon James, AFGRI Equipment, Narrogin, is a finalist for the Parts Technician of the Year award.

A PARTS apprentice and three technicians from AFGRI Equipment headquarters in South Guildford and its Narrogin and Albany dealerships are finalists in the second annual Australasian John Deere Technician awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.