A PARTS apprentice and three technicians from AFGRI Equipment headquarters in South Guildford and its Narrogin and Albany dealerships are finalists in the second annual Australasian John Deere Technician awards.
Customers are surprised to learn Mitchell Channer at AFGRI's headquarters is still a trainee, as his in-depth knowledge of parts and the John Deere product range is beyond his years.
According to his supervisers who put his name forward as a Parts Apprentice of the Year finalist, he has a knack for problem solving and embraces the daily challenges of his role which has earned him a reputation for quality service among AFGRI Equipment's customer base.
Other finalists for the Parts Apprentice of the Year award are from RDO Equipment, Rutherford, New South Wales and Dalby, Queensland, from Midland Tractors, Longford, Tasmania and there is a New Zealand finalist.
Ben Mummery, AFGRI Equipment, Albany, is a finalist for the Construction & Forestry Service Technician of the Year award.
He is up against three RDO Equipment nominees from Eastern Creek, NSW, Richlands, Queensland and Wingfield, South Australia and two from New Zealand.
John Mooney, AFGRI Equipment, South Guildford, is a finalist for the Turf Technician of the Year award.
Two RDO Equipment technicians from Lismore, NSW and Loganholme, Queensland, a technician from Brandt, Knoxfield, Victoria and a New Zealand technician are also finalists.
Dillon James, AFGRI Equipment, Narrogin, is a finalist for the Parts Technician of the Year award.
Other finalists are from Hutcheon & Pearce, Forbes, NSW, RDO Equipment, Gympie, Queensland and Brandt, Terang, Victoria.
John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director, Luke Chandler, congratulated four finalists from NSW, Queensland, Victoria and two from New Zealand who are vying for the title of Agriculture Service Apprentice of the Year as well as Mr Channer and the other finalists for Parts Apprentice of the Year.
"Apprentices are the industry's next generation and this group of ambitious, hardworking and talented young people is a clear indicator our sector is in safe hands," Mr Chandler said.
"Year on year John Deere dealerships commit to training and upskilling both the field service and parts apprentices across rural and regional Australia.
"The role of a technician, although traditionally hands-on, has become highly technical and these apprentices will go on to provide imperative backup support to farmers and help the industry fully grasp the opportunities of precision agriculture," he said.
The John Deere Technician Awards were established last year to recognise the hard work and expertise technicians provide to farmers across Australia and New Zealand and their drive to support operators and businesses to be their most efficient, productive and profitable.
In total, more than 100 nominations from across Australia and New Zealand were received for the awards, with finalists competing in six categories.
Award winners will be announced at a special event on Friday, August 5, in Brisbane.
