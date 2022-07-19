WESTERN Australia's livestock transport industry could come to a grinding halt at the hands of foot and mouth disease (FMD).
Livestock and Rural Transport Association president David Fyfe (pictured) said there was very little understanding about the flow-on affect the disease would have beyond the farmgate.
Advertisement
Mr Fyfe said he believed trucks - carrying FMD positive livestock - could be sent into a six-week quarantine.
He said the impact on transport operators needed to be taken into account.
"There's very little understanding of what will happen to livestock operators, most of which are country-based," Mr Fyfe said.
"That means they cart livestock, fodder and hay and go on and off farms everyday.
"So all of a sudden their total business is wiped out."
Mr Fyfe said farmers would be compensated in the devastating circumstances when livestock would have to be euthanised, however the livestock transport industry - whose entire livelihood relies on carting animals - would not.
READ MORE:
"Having to quarantine a truck for six weeks would send your average transport operator bankrupt," he said.
"People now are starting to become more concerned and stressed because they are 90 per cent agricultural-based and their total income is from primary producers.
"If they can't get their vehicles out of quarantine to go and earn a living, then there's the fold down of transport operators, fuel and tyre businesses, mechanics, parts - all country-based businesses."
Reflecting on the United Kingdom's 2001 outbreak, Mr Fyfe said there were big lessons to be learned.
He said it was vital government departments kept industries informed and also put the message across of just how serious an FMD-incursion would be.
Mr Fyfe also called for more wash bays to assist with biosecurity and harsher penalties at the Australian border for people smuggling in prohibited goods and products.
"In the transport industry we can be fined $5000 within an hour for a breach of driving on a wrong road," he said.
Advertisement
"Yet, people bring in illegal foodstuff into Australia - two or three times - get a smack on the hand and are welcomed in.
"The fine should be much harsher, and they should be put straight back on a plane back home, never to return until they've paid it."
Mr Fyfe said Australia's agricultural industry was in the hands of the State and Federal governments.
He had the utmost faith they would do their job in keeping FMD out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.