CBH Group expands financial support to Royal Flying Doctor Service WA

July 20 2022 - 10:00am
Royal Flying Doctor Service of WA chairman Sam Walsh (left) and CBH chairman Simon Stead.

A $450,000 partnership extension has been signed between CBH Group and the Royal Flying Doctor Service WA (RFDS WA) for a further three years.

