A $450,000 partnership extension has been signed between CBH Group and the Royal Flying Doctor Service WA (RFDS WA) for a further three years.
CBH has been a long-term RFDS supporter, with the formal partnership starting in 2014 with an initial three-year agreement.
Advertisement
The extension will see the two organisations partner through until 2025 for a total partnership of $1.5 million.
CBH's contribution, on behalf of WA graingrowers, has helped play an important role in contributing to airstrip surveys across the graingrowing regions and the Aero Medical Fund.
The fund has helped the RFDS to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment for its world-class aeromedical fleet of 16 Pilatus PC-12 turbo prop aircraft, three Rio Tinto LifeFlight PC-24 jets and two Fortescue Heli-Med Helicopters.
RFDS WA chairman Sam Walsh said the organisation retrieved 3054 patients from 48 graingrowing communities in the 12 months to the end of September 2021, primarily for accident and illness related emergencies including farm accidents and mental health.
GREAT READS
"We are proud to extend our partnership with CBH which will ensure we can continue to be there for Western Australians living and working across our vital agricultural regions," Mr Walsh said.
CBH chairman Simon Stead said the importance of the RFDS was evident from grower conversations.
"So many of us have had family or friends that have needed the service and it is fitting that we announce our partnership extension during National Farm Safety Week, a reminder that safety needs to be a priority in our daily activities," Mr Stead said.
"It is at the heart of a co-operative to care for the community in which it operates and we are thrilled to be able to continue support of the RFDS WA's life-saving work, on behalf of WA graingrowers."
The RFDS WA has five facilities and assists almost 70,000 people each year through aeromedical retrievals and transfers, remote healthcare clinics and telehealth services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.